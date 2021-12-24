VINLEC investigates claims of oil spill at Lowmans Bay

The St.Vincent and the Grenadines Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is currently investigating an alleged oil spill at Lowmans Bay following complaints by a number of fishermen in the area claiming to have observed oil on the waterfront which they say have been affecting them for quite some time.

Following a report carried by SGTV’s News Wednesday evening on the matter, a team from VINLEC comprising its Environmental Health and Safety Officer and the engineer from the PetroCaribe facility visited the Lowmans Bay power plant on Thursday and according to VINLEC’s Environmental and Safety Officer, Anthony Patterson they found no evidence of an oil spill in the area

Patterson however said further investigations will have to be carried out noting that they are taking the concerns of the fishermen seriously as the Lowmans Bay waterfront is also used for recreational purposes.

Asked about the waste and water run off allegedly from the VINLEC plant in the area , Patterson said that water could be coming from various points uphill and they will further investigate the matter.

Patterson noted that VINLEC does not receive oil from vessels with the transaction done through PetroCaribe.

Moving forward, Patterson said that VINLEC will engage with all stakeholders including the fishermen and residents.

