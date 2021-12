Point Village, which was one of the communities in the red zone north of the Rabacca Dry River on the windward side of the island affected by the volcanic eruption, was adjudged the winner of this year’s National Lighting competition for the 9th consecutive year.

The group responsible for the lighting up activities in Point is pleased with the win noting that they face many setbacks in getting the lights up just in time as they were also uncertain about participating in this year’s competition.

