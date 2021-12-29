GG recognises those who helped SVG avoid a chaotic year

Several partners and organisations came in for recognition from Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan in her Christmas message to the nation.

The governor general said the efforts and contributions made by all this year including the government and opposition is laudable.

Her excellency said that the volcanic eruptions and the pandemic brought out coping mechanism skills and thanked the people for rallying together through these difficult times.

The governor general also remembered those who are grieving the loss of a loved one and asked that persons be generous especially with the vulnerable.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...