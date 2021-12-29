Magic 103.7 rewards listeners with prizes

Fifty listeners of sister station Magic 103.7 FM were selected as the winners in this year’s Christmas promotion.

The winners received several prizes which were presented Thursday. The prizes include Hairoun drinks, irons, kettle, wines, Ju-c , basket of groceries and more.

Sales and Marketing Promotions Officer of parent company SVG Broadcasting Corporation Keisha Billingy gave a brief overview of this year’s promotion.

Billingy thanked all the sponsors who made this year’s Christmas promotion possible.

Some of the Christmas promotion winners expressed gratitude for the prizes awarded to them.

