PM urges Vincentians to study what his Government is doing

In his Christmas day message, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves told Vincentians that as they look ahead to the new year they should be a good neighbour to one another and give each other a helping hand.

PM Gonsalves also asked that people look closely to what his government is doing, noting that the 2022 estimates and budget will contribute in making life much better for everyone.

PM Gonsalves reiterated the need for people to take the available COVID-19 vaccines noting that it was during the Christmas to New Year’s season last year there was a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The prime minister added that this is the time that everybody needs to look out for each other and should do so with love.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...