Rebuilding of 1000 homes before the hurricane season by IOM in SVG

As part of the rebuilding process of SVG, the International Organisation for Migration-IOM has set a target of rebuilding one thousand homes before the next hurricane season which starts on June 1st 2022.

The programme coordinator of the IOM in SVG Jan Willem Wegdam said the houses to be rebuilt would be in the red, orange and yellow zones of La Soufriere volcano. Wegdam said that such a project requires all hands on deck.

Wegdam who has worked on similar programmes in the aftermath of hurricanes in the Caribbean region, is confident that the project to rebuild One Thousand homes in about four months time is quite possible.

With 104 persons still in 7 shelters, the IOM programme coordinator was at several shelters on Christmas day to ensure everyone has a good Christmas.

According to the post disaster assessment, a total of 35,336 houses have been damaged or destroyed by the volcanic eruption, 104 of which were severely damaged and 4,240 moderately damaged.

