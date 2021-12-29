The late Javel Frank and Jonathon ‘Sarge’ Nicholls recognised

The late Jonathan ‘Sarge’ Nichols and Javel Frank who served as masters of ceremony for the annual national Nine Mornings festival were recognised for their contribution to the festival.

The families of the late mcs were presented with their pictures framed and an autograph book which was signed by some persons who participated in this year’s Nine Morning celebration.

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings committee Orande Bomani Charles and Deputy Chairman Lennox Bowman expressed gratitude to the family of the late Jonathan Nicholls and Javel Frank for their contribution in the development of the festival noting that their legacy will live on.

Nichols and Frank family thanked the Nine Mornings committee and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the love shown to them.

