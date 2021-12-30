Additional category of workers to receive honorarium

A total of two thousand, three hundred and fifty seven ( 2, 357) frontline and other workers in SVG are expected to receive $500 honorarium from the government

This was announced on radio yesterday by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph gonsalves.

According to the prime minister, a decision was expected to be made at cabinet yesterday on the final number of persons to benefit from the honorarium, which will include volunteers who provide their service on the ground during the volcanic eruption.

The prime minister listed the other categories of workers who stand to benefit from the pay-out including more nurses.

Responding to a call for all civil servants to receive honorarium, PM Gonsalves said persons still have to remember that we are still in a pandemic and recovering post volcanic eruptions.

