Public Service Commission to rescind more letters

More letters of termination for teachers and other frontline workers who were affected by the governmnet’s vaccination policy for not taking the COVID-19 jab before the December 3rd deadline may be rescinded by the Public Service Commission-PSC.

So said Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who noted on radio yesterday that the Public Service Commission was expected to meet to discuss the matter.

Teachers and other frontline workers were given until December 3rd to take one of the available COVID-19 vaccines and according to Prime Minister Gonsalves, some who did not take the jab by the deadline have since done so with preference given to the cuban made Abdala COVID-19 vaccine which recently became available in the state.

Last week, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that at least 12 teachers who received letters stating that they had abandoned their posts, had their letters rescinded by the PSC after showing proof that they had taken the COVID-19 jab.

Following yesterday’s meeting, it is not yet sure how many more letters would be rescinded as the prime minister did not give figures.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...