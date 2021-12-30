Stop the removal of sand from Lowmans beach – Fisherman

Fisherman Dave Daniel of Lowmans Bay has expressed concern about the excessive removal of sand from the Lowmans beach which is said to be contributing to sea erosion in the area.

Daniel, who has been living on the beach front for decades, said that over the years he has seen several changes which are affecting fishermen and persons who use the beach.

The concerned fisherman said that the removal of sand from the beach front is a big problem and he has made several attempts to put a stop to it but to no avail.

Daniel related that some persons are making it a business to sell the sand to individuals who are into construction.

In the World Bank’s 2020 report entitled SVG ‘Building a Sustainable and Resilient Economy’ it stated that on the environmental front, coastal sand mining has ceased and that it will take some time for the affected beaches to naturally regenerate.

