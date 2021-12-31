Face to face instruction at all schools resume on January 3rd

Face to face instruction at all schools across SVG will resume on Monday January 3rd 2022.

For over a year the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano affected the resumption of face to face instruction.

Last December a spike in COVID-19 cases forced the closure of school after the Christmas break. Students were scheduled to return to the physical classroom on April 12th this year but the explosive eruption of the volcano placed this on hold, as many of the nation’s schools were used as emergency shelters.On Monday November 1st this year some schools reopened in full for face-to-face classes while others were using a blended format.

The Ministry of Education at that time said the recommended format for the operation of schools across the island was based on the percentage of staff vaccinated and the adherence to the health protocols in light of the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

In a news release issued Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Education said in consultation with the Ministry of Health and the Environment regarding the safe reopening of schools, it has taken the decision to resume face-to-face engagement for all primary and secondary schools and technical institutes, commencing on Monday, January 3rd, 2022.

The ministry said the strict adherence to the established health protocols and the cooperation of all stakeholders are essential requirements for the delivery of quality education to the nation’s students in a safe learning environment and said it anticipates the cooperation of all stakeholders during this period of extraordinary circumstances.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...