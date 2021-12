The underperformance of male students locally has not gone unnoticed by the government which will be taking steps to address the matter.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said an analysis of the results for this year’s CSEC and CAPE examinations show that while boys usually do well at the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment examination-CPEA, thereafter the numbers drop .

PM Gonsalves said a holistic approach will have to be taken to address the problem which he said is not only an SVG problem.

