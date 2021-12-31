National scholarships and exhibitions to be announced soon

The national scholarships and exhibitions for 2021 are expected to be announced soon.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who on radio Wednesday said his government is closer to making the announcement as the names were expected to be presented to cabinet.

The prime minister said the delay of the awards were mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the eruption of La Soufriere volcano among other challenges.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said while he knows how many students will be awarded, he has to wait for cabinet’s approval, noting that despite many challenges in 2020 there was no decrease in scholarships awarded.

The prime minister further noted that he is generally pleased with students’ overall performances at this year’s CAPE exams, some of whom will be awarded a national scholarship or an exhibition.

