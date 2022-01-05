Coronavirus: Will life get back to normal this year?

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson says that some countries may come out of the pandemic and experience an epidemic this year but he is uncertain about SVG’s position due to its low vaccination rate.

Dr. Thompson said his analysis of the pandemic on SVG thus far is not as severe and hard hit like other countries, but it is still impactful and he can only remain hopeful SVG can get out of the pandemic soon.

Just over 26-thousand people in SVG are vaccinated, and according to infectious disease specialist and advisor to the SVG COVID-19 task force, the unvaccinated puts the country in a vulnerable position which is not encouraging for a positive outlook.

Addressing the issue of vaccine hesitancy, Dr. Thompson said that it is unfortunate that SVG falls in the lowest of countries behind with vaccination and listed some of the driving forces behind this problem

