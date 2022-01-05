Meat shortage leaves butcher frustrated

The 2021 Christmas season was reportedly the worst ever for veteran butcher Richard Gibson who has been in the business for several decades.

Gibson told SVGTV News that he was on the verge of closure as it neared Christmas day as he could not meet the demands of displeased customers as there was a meat shortage brought on by different factors.

Gibson said that he could not get quality meat and could not prepare the special cuts which is what he is known for, adding that he had to pay exorbitant prices for the meat.

Gibson would like to see the export of animals closely monitored by the authorities.

During a virtual budget consultation discussing the ministry’s plans for 2022, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said the ministry will continue with the export of livestock, as he noted the potential which exists for the development of the livestock sector here in SVG and across the region.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...