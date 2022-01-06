100 police recruited, 32 retired in 2021

The RSVG Police Force has taken on 100 new recruits and another 20 will be added shortly.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who said that the recruitment process will be finalised by next week.

The prime minister said the 100 recruits are catered for in the 2022 budget estimates, noting that initially the number was 80 but they saw the need to have more persons trained as police officers.

On the issue of officers abandoning their post due to the government’s vaccination policy, the prime minister said that the figure stands at 14 and there were 32 early retirements in 2021.

