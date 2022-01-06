Face to face learning resumes with minor hiccups, everything under control – PM

There were minor hiccups for the reopening of schools island-wide on Monday, January 03, 2021 for face to face instruction.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who on his weekly appearance on NBC radio today said the hiccups noted at some secondary schools are being ironed out and that he is happy that students were able to return to their classrooms.

The prime minister defended the government’s decision to resume full face to face classes when the country is still in a pandemic. He noted that when there was a spike in COVID-19 cases early in 2021 no vaccines were being administered.

As regards to teachers turn out for the face to face instruction, the prime minister said there were no complaints.

The prime minister said that the minister of education was to further update the cabinet on the full resumption of face to face classes and teachers turn out yesterday at cabinet.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...