Omicron spreads faster than the Delta variant – Dr. Thompson

The Omicron variant which was recently detected in SVG in a vaccinated traveller from the United States, is said to be the fastest spreading virus to human kind according to US infectious disease specialists.

And local Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson says the reason why it spreads faster is because of the large amounts of virus spewed into the atmosphere by an infected person, hence making Omicron more transmissible than the Delta variant.

Dr. Thompson said Omicron does not cause severe illness as it does not affect the lungs like other variants, however persons still need to be cautious.

Stressing the need for more antibodies to fight off the virus, Dr. Thompson said though Omicron is a mild variant, the vaccinated and unvaccinated can still contract the virus, hence the need for booster shots and for the unvaccinated to take the jab as persons still have to deal with long COVID.

It has been noted by the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache on NBC radio that with the spike in COVID-19 cases, it is likely that it is the Omicron that is quickly spreading across SVG.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...