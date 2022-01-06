PM announces 61 awards

Government has awarded 61 scholarships to students who excelled in the 2021

Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), and associate degree programmes offered at the SVG Community College.

The announcement was made on radio by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

While the national scholarship awards is costing the government millions of dollars, Prime Minister Gonsalves said even in a pandemic and with the economy contracting they had to ensure they offer the awards.

The prime minister noted that the national scholarships may increase to eight as they await the final CAPE results from a student who queried his grades.

He also noted that this year, the government is offering a Grenadian a scholarship and he explained the reason for doing so.

