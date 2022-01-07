Cabinet approves first Cannabis export licence

The export of cannabis products from SVG is closer to being realised as cabinet on Wednesday, approved its first cannabis export licence to a local licensed manufacturing company.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Chief Medical Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority Dr. Jerrol Thompson.

Dr. Thompson said the holder of the cannabis export licence will export high quality dried cannabis flour products to one of the larger european nations and that the first shipment is being finalised.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar who was also present at the news conference said he is proud of how far they have come with the development of SVG’s medical cannabis industry and the granting of the first export licence is a great accomplishment.

Minister Caesar said legal arrangements had to be finalised before the first export can take place and that all is now in place to ensure there are no long term problems.

Invest SVG also had a major role to play in getting investors interested in SVG’s medicinal cannabis industry and according to its Director Annette Mark they have received positive feedback.

