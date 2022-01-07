More than 200 teachers hired

Just over two hundred (200) teachers have been hired in the first instance temporarily after some teachers were deemed to have abandoned their post for failure to get vaccinated within the specific time frame given for them and other frontline workers to do so under the Statutory Rules and Order number 28 of 2021.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke on the matter on radio Wednesday.

According to PM Gonsalves there is a mixture of young and retired teachers, but the majority hired temporarily are young people.

The prime minister reiterated that teachers who are deemed to have abandoned their job still have the chance to get back their job if they get vaccinated and their post is not yet filled.

