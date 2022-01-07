Vincentians urged to be more vocal on sex crimes

Human rights activist, and Director of Marion House Jeannie Ollivierre is calling on all Vincentians to be more vocal against sex crimes and stiffer penalties should be handed down to guilty offenders.

Ollivierre who is outraged with the pornographic video of a 4 year old child performing fellatio on a man, made several recommendations to prevent similar occurrences including intensifying public education campaigns.

Ollivierre said the four years prison sentence handed down on the perpetrator is too lenient.

The human rights activist also suggested that community wakes return which she said was helpful in the past to deal with some of these social ills.

