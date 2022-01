Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves in parliament Monday presented a budget amounting to EC $1.33 billion dollars with an overall deficit of 366 million dollars.

Giving a breakdown of the fiscal year, the finance minister said there will be no tax measures for citizens, in light of the challenging times facing the country.

Minister Gonsalves outlined the allocation of funds for the fiscal year with economic affairs accounting for the highest allocation of 177.3 million dollars.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...