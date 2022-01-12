PM sending wrong message – Dr Friday

Irresponsible and it sends a bad message to the people of SVG, that’s how opposition leader Dr Godwin Friday described the statement made by the prime minister in parliament on Monday that he was prepared to call his COVID-19 positive mps to parliament to vote on the 2022 budget to ensure its passage.

At a news conference held yesterday Dr. Friday said the main reason he gave for not supporting the prime minister’s request is that the rules do not permit for voting by telephone.

Dr Friday said that the prime minister position is a very damaging one to adopt and it sends a wrong message to members of the public of how the government takes public health concerns about COVID-19

Dr. Friday made it clear that he and his colleagues will stay away from parliament if any of the members who tested positive for COVID is allowed in the chamber to participate in the proceedings.

