Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache on radio yesterday said Omicron remains the dominant COVID-19 variant in SVG, noting that the available vaccines are not as robust to fend off the highly transmissible variant.

The CMO added that the Omicron variant has increased steadily affecting the vaccinated and the unvaccinated though the vaccinated is more protected than the unvaccinated.

