New entry protocol for travellers to SVG

With effect from Saturday January 15th, 2022, travellers entering SVG who contracted COVID- 19 at least 10 days prior to travel can ask for an exemption within a certain period and can use a COVID-19 antigen test.

This is according to the chief medical officer who said the new protocol was put in place in light of the increase in Omicron cases .

There are currently 903 active cases of COVID -19 in the country. 23 patients have been admitted to the covid-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, five (5) of whom are vaccinated, one (1) partially vaccinated, and seventeen (17) unvaccinated. 87 persons have died from COVID- 19, two of whom were vaccinated.

