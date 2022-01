The CMO said the COVID-19 task force of the Ministry of Health took the decision to temporarily halt the issuance of approved vaccinated events after cases of Omicron were traced back to some of these events.

In relation to the surge in cases after the Christmas holiday season the CMO said 200 of the positive cases were vaccinated.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...