Preparing for ‘SVG Day’ at Dubai Expo 2020

Invest SVG continues to promote Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at Dubai Expo 2020 currently under way.

On February 14, 2022, SVG will have its day, which will feature everything about the country. Executive Director of Invest SVG Annette Mark said that preparations are being made for the big day which will showcase SVG to the world. Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to lead a delegation to Dubai for SVG day.

Making a call for persons to submit videos on SVG to be aired at the expo on February 14th, Mark said that SVG’s participation in the Dubai Expo is a great opportunity for the country.

Dubai Expo 2020 opened in October and will end in March this year. Mark said SVG’s participation at the expo has yielded positive results thus far.

