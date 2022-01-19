Vincentians are unsure about what’s in the budget for them

The 2022 budget amounting to 1.3 billion EC dollars was passed in parliament on Friday, January 14, 2022.

SVGTV News spoke with some people in capital Kingstown to get their views on the budget and the debate. The majority of those our news team spoke with admitted they did not follow the proceedings and those who did are unsure about what is inside of the budget for them.

Some of the persons said they learnt of ministers testing positive for COVID-19 from others but generally they were not in tune with what took place.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...