St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been deemed as the most vaccine-hesitant country in the sub-region.

This is according to the vaccine hesitancy index tool used in a study commissioned by UNICEF and USAID and conducted by the Caribbean Development Research Services inc (CADRES).

The study conducted in October and November last year was also done in Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Larissa pugsley kydd tells us more on the findings for SVG in this report

