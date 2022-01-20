50 abandoned elderly persons remain in shelters

Dr. Marie Davis of the Lewis Punnett home says that following the eruption of La soufriere volcano, many elderly persons were brought to shelters and at least 50 were abandoned.

Speaking at Tuesday’s ceremony to mark the commencement of rehabilitation work on the new Lewis Punnett home at Orange Hill, Dr. Davis said she is grateful they are not at this stage.

Dr. Davis said that the government continues to look at ways of making the lives of the elderly better and thanked the Japanese government and the UN agencies for their assistance in this endeavour.

Upon completion, the facility at Orange Hill will have all the amenities to make the lives of the elderly comfortable.

