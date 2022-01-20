Japan Ambassador kick start works on new Lewis Punnett home

Japan, through the International Organisation for Migration, is funding the rehabilitation works to be carried out at the Lewis Punnett home in Orange Hill.

At a ceremony held at the site on Tuesday, Japanese ambassador His Excellency Tatsou Herimaya said his government is pleased to be of assistance to SVG in time of need, noting that Japan also experiences disasters and understands the challenges in dealing with them.

The ambassador said that Japan remains steadfast in assisting the government with the recovery efforts as they have already given grant monies to help with emergency relief and reconstruction work.

Representative of the International Organisation for Migration Jan Wellem Wegdam said that the funding project comes to an end in April 2022 by which time works on the Lewis Punnett home in Orange Hill should be close to completion.

