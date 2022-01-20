Leacock employs Vincentians to wise up as he deems budget 2022 to be misleading

Opposition member of parliament for Central Kingstown, Major St Clair Leacock, has employed Vincentians to stop enhancing SVG as a poverty rich country.

He was at the time delivering on radio what would have been his contribution to the 2022 budget debate in parliament, which the opposition mps sit out citing safety concerns after a number of government mps tested positive for COVID-19

Dedicating his presentation to the life and times of Sir James Mitchell founding father of the New Democratic Party- Leacock said it is time that Vincentians wise up and rise up.

Noting that budget 2022 is misleading, Leacock said it cannot turn out the outcomes that the government wishes for and that they are merely trying to make the impossible possible.

The opposition mp said while the government continues to talk about transformation, this cannot be done without money and that the COVID-19 pandemic along with the eruption of La Soufriere volcano exposed what he termed as the soft underbelly of the Vincentian society not only in the red zone but also in the orange and green zones.

