PM Gonsalves announced that another 62- million dollars have been sourced for the Port Modernisation project.

The prime minister did not go into many details about the funding agency as negotiations are still ongoing.

The initial cost for the new port was US 100m dollars. The 40 plus families from Rose Place who were required to be relocated to make way for the new port are expected to receive the keys to their new homes at Lowmans Bay by month end.

