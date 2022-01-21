Bonding of SVG nurses to be introduced

Locally trained nurses will be bonded as government moves to have them provide more years of service to the country.

This was announced on radio on Wednesday by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who said that he has spoken to head of the SVG Community College Nigel Scott about the issue as well as the chief personal officer.

According to the prime minister, the bonding will commence with the current batch of nurses pursuing the degree programme at the community college nursing division.

The prime minister said he understands the reasons why nurses are leaving the system but the government offers them a monthly stipend while receiving training and they should be considerate.

PM Gonsalves acknowledged the demand for nurses globally and said that not every one should want to leave at the same time to take up opportunities elsewhere, noting that the circumstances have now change.

