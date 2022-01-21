High debt, high unemployment, low economic growth, Bramble knock 2022 budget

Opposition MP for East Kingstown Fitzgerald Bramble who made his contribution to the 2022 budget debate on radio, said with the pandemic and the natural disaster of the volcanic eruption the percentage of Vincentians living on the poverty line has increased.

Bramble said these two crises exposed the weak economic structure and a disturbing blind folded approach to economic development by the government.

Knocking the government for what he deems as the poor implementation of the National Economic and Social Development Plan, 2013-2030, Bramble said all of the macro economic fundamentals have been weakened instead of strengthened under the plan.

