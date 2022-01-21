Japan ambassador pleased with projects carried out in SVG with funding from Japan

In June 2021, two months after the eruption of La Soufriere volcano, the government of Japan donated emergency grant aid for SVG in the tune of 1.58 million dollars. The monies were handled by the World Food Programme and International Organisation for Migration-IOM to execute several programmes and projects.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday for rehabilitation work to commence at the new site for the Lewis Punnett Home at Orange Hill, Japanese Ambassador for CARICOM His Excellency Tatsuo Hirayama said he is pleased with the outcome of their support to SVG.

Ambassador Hirayama said he was happy to witness first hand the progress made on the projects in SVG.

Final visit to SVG

Ambassador Hirayama announced that his three day visit to SVG this week as Japan’s ambassador to CARICOM was his final one in that capacity as his tenure comes to an end in a month’s time.

Ambassador Hirayama made several visits to SVG during his three years stint as Japan’s ambassador to CARICOM.

