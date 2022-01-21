New Government senator says 2022 budget is for all Vincentians

    Latest
    Newly appointed government senator Rene Baptiste said budget 2022 is for all Vincentians.

    Making her contribution to the 2022 budget debate in parliament last Friday, hours after her appointment, senator Baptiste said she supports the budget fully as it lays out great plans from which all Vincentians would benefit.

    Senator Baptiste, who retired from active politics 11 years ago said the younger generation is making strides under the ULP administration, making reference to the young government ministers whom she said are making a difference in the lives of Vincentians.

