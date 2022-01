Prime Minister Gonsalves said former senator Richard Ballah whose appointment was revoked will continue to work at the Office of the Prime Minister once cleared of COVID -19, however there will be change in his salary.

Last Friday, Ballah who tested positive for COVID-19 was replaced by lawyer Rene Baptiste in a move by the government to ensure there were enough MPs in parliament to have the 2022 budget passed.

