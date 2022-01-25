37 Vincentian students depart SVG to pursue studies at University of Wales

Thirty-seven (37) students departed Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last Wednesday 19th January 2022 to pursue studies at the University of Wales Trinity St. David, in the United Kingdom.

These students are a part of the first group selected for the scholarship program that is in its first year.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was granted fifty-five scholarships from the university, forty (40) of the scholarships are face-to-face delivery and fifteen (15) are online.

Speaking on radio on Sunday Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said 37 of the 40 scholarship recipients who will be engaged in face to face learning at the UK university left the state on Virgin Atlantic Airlines and that the other three the scholarship recipients were unable to leave on Wednesday for different reasons.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed his happiness for the scholarship program with the University of Wales noting that he will be visiting the university soon

Over the next three (3) years, the undergraduate students will undertake studies in the UK in the areas of Civil Engineering; Early Years Education & Care; English & History; English with Education Studies; Health, Nutrition & Lifestyle; International Development & Global Politics; History with Economics and Quantity Surveying. The areas of study offered were in keeping with the government’s national training priority and sustainable development goals.

The students’ departure was witnessed by their families and friends, as well as Chief Personnel Officer -Arlene Regisford-Sam and Director of Training (ag.) -Louanne Thomas.

