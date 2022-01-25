Cocaine bust in Owia

A police raid carried out at the Owia Health Centre on Saturday night reportedly resulted in the discovery of over 50 kilograms of cocaine.

Reports are that five female health workers were taken into custody and are assisting the police with their investigations into the findings.

SVG TV News understands that the drug bust at the health centre may be part of a broader drug investigation.

Earlier today, a young man from Owia was taken before the Serious Offences Court charged for allegedly having in his possession at his home in Owia some 3.6 kilos or 7.9 pounds of cocaine and for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Rodney thomas pleaded not guilty to the charges and while the prosecutor objected to his bail noting that the matter is still under investigation, the sitting magistrate however acceded to his lawyer’s request to grant his client bail telling the court Thomas posed no flight risk and that he comes from a good family who will ensure he abides by the rules of his bail.

The thirty three year old was granted bail in the sum of 30-thousand dollars with one surety. He was also required to report to the Owia Police Station on Mondays and Thursdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and to surrender his passport, national identity card and driver’s licence.

The chief magistrate also ordered that stop notices be placed at all ports of entry and exit.

The matter was adjourned to April 4th, 2022.

