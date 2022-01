A fifty year old man of New Monstrose is now homeless and blames himself for a fire that destroyed his two bedroom dwelling home.

As we hear in this report from Larisa Pugsley Kydd the man is however thankful for life as he narrowly escaped death.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...