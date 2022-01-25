Life after COVID

Infectious Disease Specialist and member of the SVG COVID-19 task force Dr. Jerrol Thompson on radio this morning outlined a number of complications that some persons who would have had COVID-19 are being faced with post recovery.

When asked how one distinguishes between the flu virus and COVID-19, Dr. Thompson noted that it can sometimes be difficult identifying the virus a person might be carrying and as a result all cases are treated as COVID-19.

Dr. Thompson is urging persons to continue with the washing and sanitizing of hands to prevent a further spread as he believes that this year would be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

