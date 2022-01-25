Pompey shot and killed

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Joseph Pompey in Georgetown on Saturday .

According to reports, Pompey originally from New Grounds was shot and killed during an altercation with another man at his home in georgetown where he and his wife live.

The suspect is said to be in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Pompey is not new to the spotlight in 2003 he was charged with the Christmas eve shooting death of Wade Durrant but acquitted in June 2004. His acquittal came after the late justice Frederick Bruce-Lyle upheld a no-case submission made by the late defence lawyer, Nicole Sylvester.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...