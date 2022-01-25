Slight decrease in prices for petroleum products expected this week

Motorists across St Vincent and the Grenadines will see a slight decrease in the prices of petroleum products this week.

So said Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who on WE FM’s Issues at Hand programme on Sunday said it is good to see that after the Ministry of Finance assessment of the 3 month rolling average of these products which include gasoline and diesel that their prices can be reduced.

Explaining how the gas prices are being monitored and sometimes increased, the prime minister said that it is no fault of his government that the petroleum products are being increased locally.

On October 1st last year motorists began paying EC $14.72, for a gallon of gasoline at the pump while the price of low sulfur diesel was EC $11.20 a gallon and high sulfur diesel goes for EC $11.25 at the pump.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...