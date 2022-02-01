New studies have shown that cannabis can suppress the long standing effects of the COVID-19 virus.

This was reported by Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson during this morning’s talk show on WE FM.

Dr. Thompson however noted that the properties needed from the herb so it can work efficiently cannot be activated using heat such as smoking or baking but instead through consumption of the plant in its raw form such as smoothies.

Dr. Thompson made it clear that this is not a recommendation to treat COVID noting that studies are still being conducted, however it is his duty as a health professional to guide the public on stuff they might have misunderstood.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...