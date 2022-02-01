Lowmans Bay resettlement project- houses handed over

A ceremony was held yesterday at the new housing settlement at Lowmans Bay to present twenty-eight structures made up of one, two and three bedroom units which will be handed over to families of Rose Place who had to be relocated to make way for the multi million dollars Port Modernization Project.

Assistant Project Manager of the Port Modernization Project Lenskie Douglas said the substantial completion of the houses under the Lowmans Bay Resettlement Project is an important milestone in the onward march for the government to deliver a modernised port facility in capital Kingstown.

Douglas said the cost for the initial resettlement project for the Rose Place residents who lived on the beach front on or before March 30th 2019 was 4.47 million EC dollars however by the time the project is completed it is estimated at 4.8 million EC dollars.

Douglas further noted that the construction project of the houses at Lowmans Bay created much needed employment directly and indirectly for over 200 suppliers providing necessary employment relief at a critical time. He also noted that consultation activities with the project affected residents ensured that their input on the process can be heard as they attempt to manage and mitigate the social impacts.

