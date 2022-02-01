Vincy Mas 2022 dependent on 70 percent vaccination rate

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced on radio on Sunday that Vincy Mas 2022 is on, however he said the scale of the festival will be based on the island’s vaccination rate.

He noted that after a discussion at length with cabinet and the carnival development board, the decision was taken to host the festival this year with consideration given to several factors including the economic and social aspect of the Vincentian society.

PM Gonsalves said the island’s vaccination rate was also considered, noting that persons have two months to get the vaccination rate up to 70% .

The prime minister noted that Vincentians have been through a challenging two years dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

