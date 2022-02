Forty nine- families of Rose Place will soon occupy their new homes at the Lowmans Bay housing settlement.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday to mark the substantial completion of the project which forms part of the multimillion dollars Port Modernization Project.

The government of SVG constructed the homes to the tune of EC 4.8 million dollars with basic amenities.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...