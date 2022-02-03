Consultations to commence with Richmond farmers on new Quarry project

A quarry project is to be set up in Richmond, North Leeward, and farmers are likely to be affected. This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who said that consultations with farmers are expected to commence soon with the chief surveyor.

The prime minister explained that the government had a proposal from a French company which did not get approval and subsequently, another group from Saint Lucia became interested noting that a quarry project on the island is badly needed.

Referencing the quarry project in Montrose (Lowmans) that has been stalled after concerns were raised about its environmental impact, Pm Gonsalves asked that people be understanding of such projects.

Yesterday afternoon, a notice was sent out to residents of North Leeward, inviting them to a public consultation to be held today February 3rd, 2022, to discuss the Richmond quarry project.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Chateaubelair Methodist School grounds beginning at 4:30 pm. Persons attending are asked to wear face masks and to follow established COVID-19 protocols.

